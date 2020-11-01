Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Portland General Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,183,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POR stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

