Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $16.78 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CORT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 25,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

