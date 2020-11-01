Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 329,218 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

