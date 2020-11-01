Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $4,282,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

