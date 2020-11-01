Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $31.88 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

