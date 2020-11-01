Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 360.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.