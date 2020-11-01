Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,532 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of RPT Realty worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,894,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 147,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 81.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $395.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

