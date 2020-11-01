Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LHC Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $216.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $231.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

