Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

