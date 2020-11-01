Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.