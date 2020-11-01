Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 290,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

