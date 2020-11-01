Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

