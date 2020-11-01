Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

