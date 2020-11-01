Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,329 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,512 shares of company stock worth $254,464 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.