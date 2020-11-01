Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corelogic by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corelogic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

