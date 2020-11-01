Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 94.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter.

NHC opened at $63.30 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

