Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alkermes by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alkermes by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Alkermes by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.30. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

