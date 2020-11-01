Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

