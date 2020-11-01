Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

