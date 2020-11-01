Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $127.25 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

