Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0079

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Noir has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $160,192.37 and approximately $308.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00204986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.01198413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,347,985 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

