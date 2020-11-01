Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKRKY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.51.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

