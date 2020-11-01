Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

