Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 32.35% 14.59% 8.48% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Volatility & Risk

Nordic American Tankers has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $175.45 million 2.44 -$10.35 million ($0.07) -41.57 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.87 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nordic American Tankers.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

