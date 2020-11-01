Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.27. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 26,750 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63.

About Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

