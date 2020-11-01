Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.67.

NPI stock opened at C$43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.26.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

