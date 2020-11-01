NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 592,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

