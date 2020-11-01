NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 592,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Featured Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.