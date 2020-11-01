Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

