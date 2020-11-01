NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.