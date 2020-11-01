OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $121,066.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.46 or 0.03859712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00210653 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

