Observer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,168.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $65,168.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00080839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01196902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

