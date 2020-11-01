OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.