OKCash (OK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, OKCash has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $30,079.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,627.52 or 0.99343723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00118522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00019372 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,473,140 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

