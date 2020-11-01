Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

