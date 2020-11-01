Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $84.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of OMCL opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

