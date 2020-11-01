One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock Position Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. One Liberty Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Liberty Properties worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 86.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $15.43 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

