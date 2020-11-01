OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Wedbush reduced their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

OMF stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

