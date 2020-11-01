Oppenheimer Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 635,766 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 631,814 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.