OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in OptiNose by 211.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

