Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orion Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Orion Group by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 54,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

