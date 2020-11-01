Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ:PFSCF) Critical Review

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProMetic Life Sciences and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Ovid Therapeutics N/A -167.44% -133.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Ovid Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.46 million ($1.54) -3.32

Ovid Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase 1b/2a trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

