Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of OVV opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

