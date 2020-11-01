Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $37,860,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 332.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 641,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 197.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

