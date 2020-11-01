Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $71.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.68.

NYSE OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

