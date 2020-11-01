Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. CSFB boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

