Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

BPMC opened at $102.28 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $268,695.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

