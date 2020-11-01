Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,670,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 245,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,188,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 481,573 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.