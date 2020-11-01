Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SAGE stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.