Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,391 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,521,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,200 shares of company stock worth $1,281,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

