Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 62.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

NYSE HCC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $767.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

